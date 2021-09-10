$1,000 in damages at Meaford park restroom prompts investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after about $1,000 in damage was caused to a restroom at a park in Meaford, Ont.

On Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of mischief at McCarroll Park on Parker Street East.

Police believe unknown suspects entered the park’s facilities between last Saturday and Tuesday and spray-painted the stalls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

