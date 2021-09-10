Menu

Crime

$1,000 in damages at Meaford park restroom prompts investigation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 5:28 pm
Police believe unknown suspects entered the park's facilities between last Saturday and Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police believe unknown suspects entered the park's facilities between last Saturday and Tuesday. OPP handout

Police are investigating after about $1,000 in damage was caused to a restroom at a park in Meaford, Ont.

On Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of mischief at McCarroll Park on Parker Street East.

Read more: Additional charges laid in connection with Meaford, Ont. homicide investigation

Police believe unknown suspects entered the park’s facilities between last Saturday and Tuesday and spray-painted the stalls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
