Saskatchewan proof of vaccination record expected to launch week of Sept. 20

Vaccinated Saskatchewan residents will soon be able to download a verifiable proof of COVID-19 vaccination record.

During a COVID-19 update by the Saskatchewan government on Friday, Premier Scott Moe announced that development is in its “final stages” and its launch is expected the week of Sept. 20.

The vaccine record will be accessible to residents currently registered online for eHealth Saskatchewan‘s My Sask Health Record, which will include a unique QR code.

“A separate app can be downloaded to provide venues and organizations with the ability to securely scan those QR codes to verify individuals’ vaccination records,” the premier shared on Friday.

“We’ll both have the key with the individual QR code as well as the scanning application available.”

Moe reassured people that personal health information will be protected.

“We’re implementing this system in order to provide a secure and verifiable proof of vaccination for those municipalities, along with universities, post-secondary institutions and any other organizations, that have moved to implement the proof of vaccination or ultimately proof of a negative test,” added Moe.

The government added that more details on vaccination records, QR codes and the verification app will be available days before the launch.

