Health

Saskatchewan proof of vaccination record expected to launch week of Sept. 20

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 5:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s Moe says ‘non-critical’ and ‘elective’ surgeries to be postponed' Saskatchewan’s Moe says ‘non-critical’ and ‘elective’ surgeries to be postponed
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Friday that the province's health authority, in an effort to "preserve the capacity" within the health-care system, will postpone the number of "non-critical" and "elective" surgeries being done in the province.

Vaccinated Saskatchewan residents will soon be able to download a verifiable proof of COVID-19 vaccination record.

During a COVID-19 update by the Saskatchewan government on Friday, Premier Scott Moe announced that development is in its “final stages” and its launch is expected the week of Sept. 20.

The vaccine record will be accessible to residents currently registered online for eHealth Saskatchewan‘s My Sask Health Record, which will include a unique QR code.

Read more: Record high new COVID-19 cases in 2021 for Saskatchewan

“A separate app can be downloaded to provide venues and organizations with the ability to securely scan those QR codes to verify individuals’ vaccination records,” the premier shared on Friday.

“We’ll both have the key with the individual QR code as well as the scanning application available.”

Moe reassured people that personal health information will be protected.

Read more: Saskatchewan enacting mandatory self-isolation order for positive COVID-19 cases

“We’re implementing this system in order to provide a secure and verifiable proof of vaccination for those municipalities, along with universities, post-secondary institutions and any other organizations, that have moved to implement the proof of vaccination or ultimately proof of a negative test,” added Moe.

The government added that more details on vaccination records, QR codes and the verification app will be available days before the launch.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days' Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days
Saskatchewan to require anyone testing positive for COVID-19 to self-isolate for 10 days
