London police officer charged with assault in off-duty domestic incident: LPS

London police have charged one of their own in connection with an off-duty domestic incident, officials said.

Few details have been released, but police said Friday that an unnamed 36-year-old officer had been charged with assault in relation to an incident on Thursday.

The accused and the female victim in the matter had been involved in a relationship, police said. The incident was reported to the authorities on Friday.

The identity of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim. However, police did say that the officer is a 14-year veteran of the force.

The accused was released with conditions on Friday and has been reassigned to administrative duties. They are due back in court Dec. 9.

Police would not release any further details citing the ongoing court proceedings.