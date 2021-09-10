Menu

Crime

London police officer charged with assault in off-duty domestic incident: LPS

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2021 4:43 pm
The front of London Police headquarters. View image in full screen
The front of London Police headquarters. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police have charged one of their own in connection with an off-duty domestic incident, officials said.

Few details have been released, but police said Friday that an unnamed 36-year-old officer had been charged with assault in relation to an incident on Thursday.

The accused and the female victim in the matter had been involved in a relationship, police said. The incident was reported to the authorities on Friday.

2 arrested, 1 injured in midday shooting in southeast London, Ont.

The identity of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the victim. However, police did say that the officer is a 14-year veteran of the force.

The accused was released with conditions on Friday and has been reassigned to administrative duties. They are due back in court Dec. 9.

Police would not release any further details citing the ongoing court proceedings.

