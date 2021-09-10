COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 11 new cases, active total hits 78

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries on Friday.

Ten of the cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases. Three are related to travel. Five are under investigation.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel, the province said in a release.

READ MORE: COVID-19: N.S. reporting 17 new cases, most in Central Zone

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 78 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in a hospital COVID-19 unit.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,364 tests Thursday.

There were 2,838 tests administered between Sept. 3 and Sept. 9 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax and Dartmouth.

Story continues below advertisement

0:30 Nova Scotia inching closer to 75% of residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19, restrictions to further loosen Nova Scotia inching closer to 75% of residents fully-vaccinated for COVID-19, restrictions to further loosen

As of Thursday, 1,464,075 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 701,708 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,375 positive COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths. There are 4,269 resolved cases.