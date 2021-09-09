COVID-19: N.S. reporting 17 new cases, most in Central Zone

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The majority of the new cases — 10 — are in the Central Zone. Eight of those are considered close contacts of previously-reported cases, one is related to travel and one is under investigation.

Five of the cases are in Northern Zone, all of which are close contacts.

One case is in Western Zone and is a close contact of a previous case.

And one case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel.

This brings the province’s active case count to 74. Of those, one person is in hospital.

During a news briefing on Wednesday, Premier Tim Houston and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, confirmed the province will be entering Phase 5 of the reopening plan on Sept. 15. On that date, most COVID-19 restrictions, including masking mandates, will be lifted.

“We continue to see daily cases, but most are travel related or they’re close contacts and again are also mostly in people who are unvaccinated,” said Strang during the briefing.

“We do have a few cases that are under investigation, but there is no evidence of ongoing community spread here in Nova Scotia.”

But he also cautioned that cases are on the rise elsewhere.

During the briefing, it was also announced the province will begin requiring proof of vaccination as of Oct. 4 for non-essential and leisure services, such as dining in restaurants, working out in gyms and attending concerts.

According to the province’s data dashboard, 78.3 per cent of the total population has received one or more doses of a vaccine. Specifically, 72 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated with both doses.

