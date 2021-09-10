Manitoba reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials are reporting 105 new COVID-19 infections and another death linked to the virus.

Data released on the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard shows that 86 of the new cases announced Friday weren’t fully vaccinated.

The latest death brings Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,200, but details, including the age and gender of the victim and where they’re from, won’t be released until Monday.

Manitoba reported 54 new cases Thursday and 52 new cases Wednesday.

1:23 Urgent care nurses call for same pay bump ER nurses are receiving Urgent care nurses call for same pay bump ER nurses are receiving

There are currently 539 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, according to the province’s website, including 298 confirmed to be more contagious variants of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial site tracking variants shows Manitoba currently has 15 active Alpha cases, 27 active Delta infections, and 256 active variant cases which have yet to be specified.

Well over half of Manitoba’s active case count — 324 infections — are among people who hadn’t been vaccinated, the province says.

Meanwhile, 75 Manitobans remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 15 patients are in ICU because of the virus.

3:35 Months after nearly losing life to COVID-19, Brandon man still struggles with symptoms Months after nearly losing life to COVID-19, Brandon man still struggles with symptoms

Health officials say 75 per cent of the 36 people in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 haven’t been vaccinated and of the nine people in ICU with an active case, none are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial site tracking vaccination efforts shows as of Friday, 83.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one shot of vaccine and 78.3 per cent have received two doses.

The site shows there are 2,012 vaccine appointments scheduled across the province Friday.

Since March 2020 Manitoba has reported 57,464 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

1:36 Future lockdowns in Manitoba? Future lockdowns in Manitoba?

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.