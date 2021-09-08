Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics coming to Winnipeg parks

Send this page to someone via email

Those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine can get a shot in one of two city parks in Winnipeg this weekend.

Provincial health officials say mobile vaccination clinics will be available Saturday at Assiniboine Park and Sunday at Kildonan Park.

The Assiniboine Park clinic will be set up in the Pavilion parking lot while the Kildonan Park site will be set up on the service road between the pool and Rainbow Stage. Both clinics will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Anyone born after Dec. 31, 2009 is eligible to get a shot and second shots need to be booked at least 28 days after the first.

Manitoba recently expanded its vaccination card program in an effort to both encourage vaccine uptake and keep the province’s COVID-19 case numbers down. Digital or printed proof of vaccination is now required to attend cinemas, pro sports events, concerts, restaurants and other gathering places.

As of Wednesday morning, 83 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of vaccine and 78 per cent have received both shots.

This week the province also started breaking down its daily tally of COVID-19 cases to show how many are unvaccinated.

Of the 52 new cases announced in Manitoba Wednesday, 36 individuals were not vaccinated, according to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard. There were no new deaths reported Wednesday.

According to the health data, 259 of Manitoba’s 438 active cases are not vaccinated, including 84 per cent of those who are currently hospitalized with the virus.

There are currently 74 Manitobans in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 15 patients in intensive care units because of the virus. None of the ICU patients had been fully vaccinated, health officials say.

A provincial site tracking variants shows Manitoba currently has 13 active Alpha cases, 29 active Delta infections and 165 active variant cases that have yet to be specified.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 59,052 cases of COVID-19 and 1,198 deaths linked to the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.