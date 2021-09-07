Manitoba reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is reporting six more deaths connected to COVID-19 and 36 new cases of the virus Tuesday.

The latest victims include:

a woman in her 60s from the Southern Health region;

a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern;

a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern;

a woman in her 80s from the Southern Health region;

a man in his 80s from the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

a man in his 80s from the Southern Health region, linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

Health officials say 29 of Tuesday’s 36 new cases were not fully vaccinated.

The latest cases include 19 in the Winnipeg Health region (13 not fully vaccinated), 10 from the Southern Health region (all 10 were not fully vaccinated), and seven from the Interlake-Eastern Health region (six not fully vaccinated).

Health data released Tuesday shows 123 new cases were reported over the long weekend, including 42 cases Saturday, 48 cases Sunday, and 33 cases Monday.

There are currently 422 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, including 228 confirmed to be variants of concern.

A provincial site tracking variants shows Manitoba currently has 14 active Alpha cases, 29 active Delta infections, and 185 active cases which have yet to be specified.

The province says 74 Manitobans are in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 12 patients are in ICU due to the virus.

Meanwhile a new outbreak has been declared at Salem Home Personal Care Home in Winkler.

As of Tuesday morning 82.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of vaccine, and 77.9 per cent have received two shots, according to a provincial site tracking vaccine efforts.

Since March 2020 Manitoba has reported 59,000 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,198 deaths linked to the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.