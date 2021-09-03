COVID-19: Manitoba youth can use school ID for vaccination proof, province says

Send this page to someone via email

Parents concerned about the ID portion of proving their kids have been double-vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t have to worry.

In an email to Global News, the province says school identification can be used in place of official government ID to prove eligible kids have gotten both shots.

“A piece of school identification can be used in conjunction with the immunization card,” a provincial spokesperson confirmed.

“This is similar to what is used to verify eligibility for other services for youth, such as transit passes.”

New public health orders that took effect Friday limit certain businesses, events and activities to those who can show they’ve been fully vaccinated.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required to enter a range of venues and businesses, including restaurants, bars, bingo halls, gyms and movie theatres.

The province brought in a vaccine passport, or proof of immunization card, in early June and Manitobans are now being asked to show the card — or a digital version that includes a QR code — as well as a piece of ID to get into spaces where full vaccination is required.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the measure could help avoid another shutdown and encourage unvaccinated residents to get their shots.

The province has already reintroduced a mask mandate for indoor public spaces and, come Tuesday, is reducing outdoor gathering limits to a maximum 500 people from 1,500.

Food courts, museums and galleries will also require visitors to show immunization records as of Tuesday.

Manitoba reported 56 new COVID-19 cases on its website Friday. The number of deaths connected to the virus was unchanged at 1,192, according to the site.

As of Friday morning, 82.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans (anyone born before Dec. 31, 2009) have received at least one shot of vaccine, while 77.3 per cent have received two doses, according to the province’s website.

–With files from The Canadian Press

