Manitoba reports 1 COVID-19 death, 54 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Manitoba are reporting one new death in connection to the COVID-19 virus as well as 54 new cases Thursday.

The recent victim has been identified as a male in his 80s from the Winnipeg health region, and the cause of death was linked to the Delta variant.

That brings the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 in the province to 1,199.

In addition, there were 54 new cases identified; 35 cases were in people who are not fully vaccinated and six who are partially vaccinated.

Here is a breakdown of the latest cases:

Story continues below advertisement

eight new cases, with seven not fully vaccinated, in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

seven new cases, with four not fully vaccinated, in the Northern health region;

two new cases, with two not fully vaccinated, in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

16 new cases, with 12 not fully vaccinated, in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region; and

21 new cases, with 10 not fully vaccinated, in the Winnipeg health region.

This leaves 19 of the cases among individuals who are fully vaccinated.

According to the daily updated provincial dashboard, this means 54 per cent of the cases are within unvaccinated individuals, and 35 per cent among fully vaccinated people.

Six cases have been removed due to data correction bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 59,100 with a total of 456 active cases and 57,445 recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials are also reporting 77 hospitalizations with 16 of those patients receiving intensive care.

In relation to vaccine information regarding hospitalizations, 80 per cent are not vaccinated, 11 per cent are fully vaccinated and nine per cent are partially vaccinated.

For the ICU, 80 per cent are not vaccinated, 20 per cent are partially vaccinated and zero per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to public health, 2,386 laboratory tests were completed Wednesday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 943,304. The provincial test positivity rate sits at 2.6 per cent.

The Manitoba government is also providing an update on ongoing enforcement efforts to protect Manitobans from the spread of COVID-19. A total of 56 warnings and three tickets were issued for the weeks of Aug. 23 to Sept. 25, including:

Story continues below advertisement

one $1,296 ticket to individuals;

one $5,000 ticket to businesses; and

one $8,550 ticket to an individual for the Federal Quarantine Act.

4:11 COVID-19 symptoms can last longer than infection COVID-19 symptoms can last longer than infection