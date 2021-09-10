Multiple alarm fire at a Hamilton Mountain townhouse may have started in a kitchen

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton fire officials believe a multiple alarm blaze at a Mountain residential complex likely started in a kitchen.

Crews arrived at a complex at 525 Stone Church Rd. after 8:30 a.m. on Friday and encountered heavy smoke coming from a first-floor unit of a two-storey townhome.

“The fire was contained to the involved unit, which sustained significant fire and smoke damage,” fire chief Dave Cunliffe said in a release.

Cunliffe said occupants in the unit “self-evacuated” and were assessed on scene by paramedics with no significant injuries.

A dollar estimate on the damage caused has not yet been determined.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews are expected to remain on scene to monitor for hot spots.

Hamilton firefighters remain on scene at 525 Stonechurch Road East #HamOnt after quickly extinguishing a fire inside one of the units. Firefighting crews are now conducting extensive overhaul at this time. pic.twitter.com/H9ykNqEPQu — Hamilton Fire Department (@HamiltonFireDep) September 10, 2021