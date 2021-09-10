Multiple alarm fire at a Hamilton Mountain townhouse may have started in a kitchen

Hamilton fire officials believe a multiple alarm blaze at a Mountain residential complex likely started in a kitchen.
Crews arrived at a complex at 525 Stone Church Rd. after 8:30 a.m. on Friday and encountered heavy smoke coming from a first-floor unit of a two-storey townhome.
“The fire was contained to the involved unit, which sustained significant fire and smoke damage,” fire chief Dave Cunliffe said in a release.
Cunliffe said occupants in the unit “self-evacuated” and were assessed on scene by paramedics with no significant injuries.
A dollar estimate on the damage caused has not yet been determined.
Crews are expected to remain on scene to monitor for hot spots.
