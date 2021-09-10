Guelph police dog suddenly passes away at age 3

Send this page to someone via email

A three-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the Guelph Police Service has passed away.

The service announced on Friday that the police service dog (PSD) named Jett was admitted to a veterinary hospital with extreme pain and remained there for five days.

“He was diagnosed with numerous serious medical ailments and ultimately succumbed,” police said in a statement.

Jett joined the service in 2020 and partnered with Const. Jason Hall; together, they completed their canine training course in July of that year.

Guelph police said Jett specialized in detecting human scents, narcotics, firearms and ammunition.

The service added that he assisted in numerous incidents, arrests and investigations.

“We would like to thank PSD Jett for his dedicated and loyal service to our community,” police said. “He will be missed and remembered by the many whose lives he enriched.”

The death leaves Guelph police with only one other service dog, Titan. The two dogs joined the service at the same time.

The Guelph Police Service is saddened to share the news that Police Service Dog (PSD) Jett has passed away. https://t.co/j6atyNi3Js pic.twitter.com/GeeVFbwVr4 — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) September 10, 2021

