Canada

Guelph police dog suddenly passes away at age 3

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 12:39 pm
Guelph police have announced one of their service dogs has died. View image in full screen
Guelph police have announced one of their service dogs has died. Guelph police / Supplied

A three-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the Guelph Police Service has passed away.

The service announced on Friday that the police service dog (PSD) named Jett was admitted to a veterinary hospital with extreme pain and remained there for five days.

Read more: New Guelph police dog sniffs out 3 suspects in a single night

“He was diagnosed with numerous serious medical ailments and ultimately succumbed,” police said in a statement.

Jett joined the service in 2020 and partnered with Const. Jason Hall; together, they completed their canine training course in July of that year.

Guelph police said Jett specialized in detecting human scents, narcotics, firearms and ammunition.

The service added that he assisted in numerous incidents, arrests and investigations.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP service dog Jago remembered for important role in law enforcement' Alberta RCMP service dog Jago remembered for important role in law enforcement
Alberta RCMP service dog Jago remembered for important role in law enforcement – Jun 18, 2021

“We would like to thank PSD Jett for his dedicated and loyal service to our community,” police said. “He will be missed and remembered by the many whose lives he enriched.”

The death leaves Guelph police with only one other service dog, Titan. The two dogs joined the service at the same time.

