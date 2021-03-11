New Guelph police dog sniffs out 3 suspects in a single night

Send this page to someone via email

The newest canine with Guelph police is proving that every dog really has its day after assisting in the arrest of two burglary suspects and tracking down a third.

Titan has been with the service for less than a year and is partnered with 20-year veteran Const. Neil Moulton.

The two started their busy shift on Wednesday evening with reports of a break-in at a business near Woodlawn Road and Silvercreek Parkway.

While clearing the building, Titan found a 58-year-old Kitchener man hiding inside.

Police said the suspect had already damaged two vehicles earlier in the day and stole from one of them.

Later in the night, the canine unit responded to a break-in at a downtown business near Macdonell and Wyndham streets.

Titan found a man hiding behind the furnace in a storage room. Police arrested a 23-year-old man who will make a court appearance in July.

Titan and Moulton then responded to another break-in near Woodlawn Road and Hanlon Expressway.

Police said officers found the front door of a business smashed in but no one was inside.

Titan began tracking and within five minutes, he sniffed out a man hiding in the bushes nearby.

Charges have not been laid in the break-in as police are still trying to gather evidence to prove if the man caused the damage to the business.

Guelph police’s canine unit has gone through a changing of the guard of sorts this past year, with two police dogs retiring and being replaced.

Titan is one of two new police dogs in Guelph along with Jett who is partnered with Const. Jason Hall.

This is Moulton’s second canine partner in his career after teaming up with Nitro from 2007 to 2015.