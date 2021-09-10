Eric Wildman charged with first-degree murder in neighbour’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Eric Wildman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clifford Joseph, Manitoba RCMP said Friday morning.

Wildman, 34, was the subject of a week-long manhunt in Manitoba and Ontario in June, before eventually being arrested by Ontario Provincial Police June 18 near Belleville, Ont.

Yesterday, #rcmpmb charged Eric Wildman, 34, with First Degree Murder in the homicide of Clifford Joseph, 40, from RM of St. Clements. Joseph reported missing on June 7. His remains found on July 27. Manhunt for Wildman saw him arrested by @OPP_News near Belleville, ON, June 18. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 10, 2021

Joseph, 40, was Wildman’s neighbour in the RM of St. Clements, and was reported missing June 7. His vehicle was found abandoned later that day, and his disappearance was deemed suspicious by police.

Five days later, Wildman was named a person of interest and sightings were reported in a number of rural Manitoba communities.

He was tracked down to a Belleville-area home after police were tipped off to his vehicle being parked outside, and after an incident in which police said they were fired upon, he was taken into custody.

Before he was captured, Manitoba RCMP warned the public that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms when they searched his truck.

At the time Wildman was arrested and charged with a number of firearms-related offences — and attempted murder by Ontario police — Joseph’s remains had not yet been found.

On July 27, RCMP found human remains near Stead, Man., and confirmed they were Joseph’s.

