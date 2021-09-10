Menu

Crime

Eric Wildman charged with first-degree murder in neighbour’s death

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 9:57 am
Eric Wildman.
Eric Wildman. RCMP handout

Eric Wildman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Clifford Joseph, Manitoba RCMP said Friday morning.

Wildman, 34, was the subject of a week-long manhunt in Manitoba and Ontario in June, before eventually being arrested by Ontario Provincial Police June 18 near Belleville, Ont.

Joseph, 40, was Wildman’s neighbour in the RM of St. Clements, and was reported missing June 7. His vehicle was found abandoned later that day, and his disappearance was deemed suspicious by police.

Five days later, Wildman was named a person of interest and sightings were reported in a number of rural Manitoba communities.

He was tracked down to a Belleville-area home after police were tipped off to his vehicle being parked outside, and after an incident in which police said they were fired upon, he was taken into custody.

Read more: Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP

Before he was captured, Manitoba RCMP warned the public that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms when they searched his truck.

At the time Wildman was arrested and charged with a number of firearms-related offences — and attempted murder by Ontario police — Joseph’s remains had not yet been found.

On July 27, RCMP found human remains near Stead, Man., and confirmed they were Joseph’s.

Click to play video: 'Timeline: The disappearance of Clifford Joseph, and search for Eric Wildman' Timeline: The disappearance of Clifford Joseph, and search for Eric Wildman
Timeline: The disappearance of Clifford Joseph, and search for Eric Wildman – Jun 17, 2021

 

