Human remains found in Stead, Man. confirmed to be Clifford Joseph: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve found the remains of a man whose alleged homicide led to a manhunt that ended in gunfire with police earlier this summer.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said human remains found July 18 in Stead, Man., have been confirmed to be Clifford Joseph, the 40-year-old father who disappeared in the area June 7.

RCMP have previously said they were investigating Joseph’s disappearance as a homicide, and have identified 34-year-old Eric Wildman as their suspect.

Wildman led police on a more than week-long manhunt that ended in his arrest at a home outside of Belleville, Ont., on June 18.

Police in Ontario say they were met with gunfire when officers moved in to arrest Wildman, although no injuries were reported.

Before he was captured, Manitoba RCMP warned the public that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms when they searched his truck.

They also found a significant number of firearms and ammunition in the truck, they said.

Wildman faces firearms charges as well as attempted murder charges in Ontario.

Police in Manitoba said Tuesday no arrests have been made in relation to Joseph’s disappearance and no charges have been laid.

Wildman is the main suspect, Manitoba RCMP have said, after Joseph wasn’t seen again after leaving his home north of Winnipeg on June 7.

His vehicle was found abandoned later that day.

Manitoba RCMP have not said how Joseph was killed or how investigators believe Wildman is connected to his death.

