Hurricane Larry headed for eastern Newfoundland where gusts could reach 140 km/h

As hurricane Larry churns its way toward eastern Newfoundland, residents of the Avalon Peninsula are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds gusting at 140 kilometres per hour some time tonight.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the entire peninsula, which includes St. John’s.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says the powerful winds are expected to topple trees, pull down power lines and damage property.

Residents are being urged to secure loose objects and prepare for power outages and local flooding from heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, tropical storm warnings have been issued for the eastern half of the province, where gusts up to 110 km/h are expected over exposed areas.

As well, storm surge warnings are in effect for the southern Avalon and the Burin and Connaigre peninsulas, where maximum wave heights could reach 14 metres close to shore.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.