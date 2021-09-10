Menu

Hurricane Larry headed for eastern Newfoundland where gusts could reach 140 km/h

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2021 9:08 am
Hurricane Larry headed for eastern Newfoundland where gusts could reach 140 km/h - image View image in full screen
EPA/DAN ANDERSON

As hurricane Larry churns its way toward eastern Newfoundland, residents of the Avalon Peninsula are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds gusting at 140 kilometres per hour some time tonight.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for the entire peninsula, which includes St. John’s.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says the powerful winds are expected to topple trees, pull down power lines and damage property.

READ MORE: Hurricane Larry’s track shifts west, residents of Newfoundland warned to prepare

Residents are being urged to secure loose objects and prepare for power outages and local flooding from heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, tropical storm warnings have been issued for the eastern half of the province, where gusts up to 110 km/h are expected over exposed areas.

As well, storm surge warnings are in effect for the southern Avalon and the Burin and Connaigre peninsulas, where maximum wave heights could reach 14 metres close to shore.

Click to play video: 'Heavy rainfall from Ida hits the Maritimes' Heavy rainfall from Ida hits the Maritimes
Heavy rainfall from Ida hits the Maritimes – Sep 2, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Halifax tagNewfoundland tagSt. John's tagCanadian Hurricane Centre tagAvalon Peninsula tagHurricane Larry tag

