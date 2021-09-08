Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Newfoundland residents warned to prepare for Hurricane Larry as storm shifts west

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 9:24 am
Click to play video: 'Hurricane Ida: Parts of US northeast cleanup, as national guard helps Louisiana residents' Hurricane Ida: Parts of US northeast cleanup, as national guard helps Louisiana residents
WATCH: Parts of US northeast cleanup, as national guard helps Louisiana residents.

The expected track of Hurricane Larry has shifted to the west, with the latest forecast suggesting the storm could make landfall in eastern Newfoundland early Saturday.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax issued a tropical cyclone chart Wednesday morning that shows the centre of the storm crossing over the island’s Avalon Peninsula at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Hurricane Larry could be headed for Newfoundland on Friday, but track uncertain

At that point, Larry’s maximum sustained winds are expected to be 140 kilometres per hour – a Category 1 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Atlantic time today, Larry was 970 kilometres southeast of Bermuda, generating sustained winds of 185 kilometres per hour – a Category 3 hurricane.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Ida’s deadly damage in U.S. prompts climate crisis concerns' Ida’s deadly damage in U.S. prompts climate crisis concerns
Ida’s deadly damage in U.S. prompts climate crisis concerns

The National Hurricane Centre in Miami issued a bulletin saying a tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda, and the federal agency advised those in southeastern Newfoundland to monitor the storm’s progress.

Story continues below advertisement

The hurricane is not expected to have much of an impact on the rest of Atlantic Canada, though rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Climate Change tagNewfoundland tagExtreme Weather tagclimate action tagHurricane Season tagCanada climate change tagCanada hurricane tagExtreme weather Canada tagNewfoundland Hurricane tagHurricane Larry tagHurricane Larry Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers