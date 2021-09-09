Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigate crash on Highway 16 that left Beaumont man dead

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 10:26 pm
An RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. Global News

A 21-year-old man from Beaumont, Alta., died after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck near Jasper on Wednesday night.

The RCMP said officers were called to the scene at Highway 16, about six kilometres west of Jasper, just before 11 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation reveals an eastbound sedan, while passing other vehicles, collided head-on with a westbound pickup truck,” police said in a news release.

According to the RCMP, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while a 30-year-old man driving the pickup truck and a 29-year-old woman who was a passenger in that vehicle were taken to hospital and released with minor injuries.

Police said emergency crews did not leave the scene until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

An RCMP collision analyst was called in to help with the investigation which police said is ongoing.

Alberta RCMP Fatal Crash Traffic deadly crash Highway 16 Jasper RCMP Beaumont man killed in highway crash

