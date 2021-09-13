Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

September 18 – Part of the Family Pet Memorial Centre

By The Staff 630CHED
Posted September 13, 2021 7:00 am
September 18 – Part of the Family Pet Memorial Centre - image

They’re not just pets…

They’re a part of the family. But, what happens after your companion crosses the rainbow bridge?

Part of the Family Pet Memorial Centre provides you with the opportunity to celebrate the life of your pet and ease the pain of saying goodbye. Learn more about the things you should know when saying good-bye, such as in-homes services, cremation and burial this Saturday at noon on Talk To The Experts with Part of the Family Pet Memorial Centre on 630 CHED.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
630 CHED Talk to the Experts tag630 CHED Part of the Family Pet Memorial Centre tagPart of the Family Pet Memorial Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers