South Okanagan brush fire near Penticton quickly extinguished

A fire that quickly flared up in the South Okanagan on Thursday afternoon was rapidly extinguished.
The fire — estimated at 0.28 of a hectare and named Munson Mountain — was located on a scrub-filled bluff near Penticton, and quite close to Okanagan Lake.
Crews from the Penticton Fire Department (PFD) plus three crew members from the BC Wildfire Service and a helicopter attacked the blaze, which started around 1 p.m., and was out by 2 p.m.
In a social media post, the PFD said crews were building a fireguard and were mopping up the blaze.
The BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as being person-caused.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments