Canada

South Okanagan brush fire near Penticton quickly extinguished

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 6:09 pm
A helicopter is seen bucketing water on a fire burning on a scrub-filled bluff near Penticton. View image in full screen
A helicopter is seen bucketing water on a fire burning on a scrub-filled bluff near Penticton. Submitted

A fire that quickly flared up in the South Okanagan on Thursday afternoon was rapidly extinguished.

The fire — estimated at 0.28 of a hectare and named Munson Mountain — was located on a scrub-filled bluff near Penticton, and quite close to Okanagan Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews from the Penticton Fire Department (PFD) plus three crew members from the BC Wildfire Service and a helicopter attacked the blaze, which started around 1 p.m., and was out by 2 p.m.

In a social media post, the PFD said crews were building a fireguard and were mopping up the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as being person-caused.

