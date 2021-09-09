South Okanagan brush fire near Penticton quickly extinguished

Send this page to someone via email

A fire that quickly flared up in the South Okanagan on Thursday afternoon was rapidly extinguished.

The fire — estimated at 0.28 of a hectare and named Munson Mountain — was located on a scrub-filled bluff near Penticton, and quite close to Okanagan Lake.

Fire is now considered being held, fire crews along with BC wild fire service initial atack and helicopter support responded to this incident. Crews are now building guard and mopping up the fire. @pentitonfire @iafflocal1399 @BCGovFireInfo pic.twitter.com/KP0z6C4eDp — Penticton Fire Chief (@pentictonfire) September 9, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Crews from the Penticton Fire Department (PFD) plus three crew members from the BC Wildfire Service and a helicopter attacked the blaze, which started around 1 p.m., and was out by 2 p.m.

In a social media post, the PFD said crews were building a fireguard and were mopping up the blaze.

The BC Wildfire Service listed the fire as being person-caused.