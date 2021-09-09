Menu

Crime

Driver charged, another sought by police following alleged ‘road rage’ incident in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 4:14 pm
Driver charged, another sought by police following alleged ‘road rage’ incident in St. Catharines - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Police say they are seeking the driver of a sedan tied to a Sept. 1 incident in St. Catharines that ended with an injured e-bike rider being sent to hospital.

Investigators allege a 26-year-old man operating a grey Volkswagen Rabbit engaged with another person driving a white Nissan during a “road rage” incident while both were travelling westbound on Bradley Road just before 3:30 p.m. a week ago Wednesday.

Police say the bike rider was hit by the Rabbit when it lost control while attempting to make a right-hand turn on to Mountain Street.

Read more: Truck fire on QEW near Burlington closes Toronto-bound lanes

“The Volkswagen lost control, struck a curb then collided with an e-bike being operated by a 50-year-old male that was travelling southbound on Mountain Street,” Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The 50-year-old, from St. Catharines, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

The man driving the Volkswagen was charged with careless driving.

Police are looking to identify and talk to the driver of the Nissan.

Anyone with information can reach out to NRPS.

