Crime

TTC employee assaulted after someone boarded out-of-service bus, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 4:00 pm
Toronto police investigators say they are trying to locate a suspect after a TTC employee was assaulted multiple times at a transit loop in the city’s west end.

According to a statement issued by the service Thursday afternoon, the employee was performing an inspection on an out-of-service bus near Brown’s Line and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Officers alleged a man, who was unknown to the driver, got on the bus and was asked to leave since it wasn’t in service before the employee was assaulted “several times.” The suspect reportedly took off after the incident.

Read more: TTC bus driver allegedly assaulted after asking riders to wear masks, 2 people charged

The suspect was described as being in his mid-30s and having a medium build. Officers said he had a closely shaved beard and a balding hairline. The suspect was last seen wearing dark-coloured sunglasses, a dark-coloured, hooded sweatshirt, dark-coloured jeans and a grey or white t-shirt. He was also seen carrying a green grocery bag.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident was asked to call police at 416-808-2204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

