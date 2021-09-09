Fanshawe launches scholarship program for Afghan refugees

Send this page to someone via email

After thousands of people fled Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last month, London, Ont.’s Fanshawe College has launched a new scholarship to help Afghan refugees settling in Canada.

The new scholarship program announced by the college will provide financial support for five refugees from Afghanistan who wish to complete a post-secondary program at the college.

The college said the new scholarship program will cover the full cost of tuition and ancillary fees for five students to complete one post-secondary program each, as well as $500 per term for textbooks and supplies.

“A number of refugees from Afghanistan have arrived in London and are now looking to build a new life in Canada,” says Janice Lamoureux, dean of students at Fanshawe College.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that access to post-secondary education can open up opportunities, and we look forward to welcoming these students to Fanshawe.”

2:27 Afghanistan’s women go into hiding with Taliban now in full control Afghanistan’s women go into hiding with Taliban now in full control

The college is planning to partner with local agencies working with refugees to develop a process for recommending candidates who may benefit from the scholarships.

Students will be supported through Fanshawe’s comprehensive student services programs, including academic advising, career planning and counselling services.

Over the last two weeks, 23 Afghan refugees arrived in London as part of Canada’s evacuation efforts.

The massive evacuations from Afghanistan were triggered following the rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces and the rise of the Taliban in the war-torn country.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada evacuated roughly 3,700 people from Afghanistan in recent months. On Aug. 27, the government announced it secured an additional 500 seats on a U.S. flight for Afghans leaving the country. The U.S. and its allies evacuated more than 123,000 people in two weeks.

Canada has also agreed to take in 5,000 Afghan refugees evacuated by the United States.

–With files from Aaron D’Andrea and Jacquelyn LeBel