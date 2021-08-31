Canada to bring in 5K Afghan refugees evacuated by U.S. military: officials

Send this page to someone via email

Five thousand Afghan refugees evacuated by the U.S. will call Canada home, federal officials said Tuesday as they continue to help those fleeing the Taliban.

During an official update, Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Canada has reached an agreement with the United States to cooperate on the safe passage for Afghan refugees.

“As part of this agreement, Canada will welcome 5,000 refugees evacuated by the United States,” he said.

“These refugees will be accepted as part of Canada’s recently announced humanitarian resettlement program.”

On Monday, the United States withdrew its forces out of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan following a two-decade-long war. The U.S. and other Western nations, including Canada, have been scrambling for weeks to airlift hundreds of thousands of refugees seeking to flee the Taliban regime.

Canada sent forces back to the region to assist in the effort, but fully withdrew its physical presence from the region on Aug. 26.

Officials have acknowledged that people were left behind, but the number was unclear until Tuesday. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said roughly 1,250 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and family members are still in Afghanistan.

Garneau added that Canada and other allies are pressuring the Taliban to allow anyone with valid travel documents to leave the country, with hopes Kabul’s international airport will soon resume operations.

“I would like to say that at the moment our advice to Canadians and Canadian permanent residents in Afghanistan and vulnerable Afghans is to stay put because the situation at this point is uncertain,” he said.

“Of course, we can’t prevent any personal decisions that may be made by people on the ground in Kabul.”

Garneau added that officials are in contact with neighbouring countries to accept Afghans who wish to come to Canada. He is scheduled to speak with officials from Pakistan sometime on Tuesday.

“At the moment, the situation at the Pakistan border changes on a regular basis. It’s important to know that and sometimes certain points are open and other points are closed,” he said.

“So, we are going to be talking with Pakistan to tell them that if anybody does arrive at that border, or other neighbouring countries, we would like them to facilitate their entry and of course, our embassies and consulates are waiting to process them to get them on to Canada.”

Mendicino said that Canada has received assurances from the Taliban that refugees and nationals would be allowed to leave Afghanistan now that Western forces are gone.

Canada evacuated roughly 3,700 people from Afghanistan during its efforts and expanded its humanitarian program to welcome 20,000 refugees. On Aug. 27, the government announced it secured 500 seats on a U.S. flight for Afghans leaving the country.

