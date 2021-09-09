London, Ont. brother mourning sister who died after stabbing at Toronto law firm

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man continues to mourn the death of his sister, who died last week in a stabbing in Toronto.

Chris Ferguson told 980 CFPL his younger sister, Julia Ferguson, was his best friend.

“My father passed away when she was 12 and I was 23,” Chris said. “That gave me more one-on-one time with my sister, and aside from being brother and sister, there was a father-figure aspect and through that, we became the best of friends.”

View image in full screen Chris Ferguson and his sister Julia. Provided by family

Toronto police say on Sept. 2 before 2 p.m., emergency crews were called to the criminal defence firm Hicks Adams LLP on King Street East.

A 29-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with stab wounds. The victim was identified as Julia Ferguson. She died three days later on Sept. 5.

The accused in the case, 33-year-old Osman Osman, was charged and remanded into custody.

“I’m absolutely shattered and broken, numb, and just (trying) to get through this part at least,” Chris said, holding back tears.

Christopher Hicks, a partner at Hicks Adams LLP, told Global News that staff at the firm are “just shattered” by the news. He said Julia, who her colleagues called “Jules,” was “immensely” helpful, smart and ambitious.

“It has been a devastating experience,” he said. “(She) was just such a treat to have around … She was infinitely courteous and calm and patient with everybody — with everybody.”

View image in full screen Julia Ferguson as a child being held by her mother. Provided by family

Chris Ferguson said he was born in Scotland and Julia was born in London, Ont. The two spent their childhood and teenage years in the Forest City, where Julia attended Wilfrid Jury Public School and Banting Secondary School.

After high school, Julia went to live in Toronto and entered the beauty industry.

Chris says about two years ago, Julia wanted a career change and began working at the law firm. She loved her job but the siblings shared a common dream.

“We’re both dog lovers … She and I would always dream about starting a family business of a dog sanctuary or a dog rescue,” Chris said.

Looking back at old memories, Chris says he cherishes going to shows with his sister, watching her play with his son and “hanging out in the backyard, just talking.”

“Growing up and being that father figure, I would spend time tobogganing with her, hanging out with her, watching her out on the playground… Those are the neat memories of being the older brother.”

“The most amazing memory I have with her is just our conversations and how well we meshed,” he continued. “That’s what I cherish and miss the most.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the Ferguson family.

— With files from Global News’ Nick Westoll, Jaclyn Carbone and Erica Vella

