Winnipeg police look for ‘persons of interest’ in violent robbery

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people in connection with a violent downtown robbery.

Police say a man in his 40s was robbed while in the first 100 block of Carlton Street on July 30.

The man had his personal property stolen and was taken to hospital with injuries sustained during the robbery.

Police released surveillance photos of four people Thursday.

A release from police described the four people as “persons of interest” in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.