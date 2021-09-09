Regina Symphony Orchestra to require proof of vaccination, masks at upcoming shows

Send this page to someone via email

Adding to the list of organizations taking their their own protective action as COVID-19 cases surge in Saskatchewan, the Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) has announced that it is instituting a mandatory masking and vaccination policy.

For all upcoming shows, all attendees “over 12 years of age” will need to provide proof they’ve been double vaccinated for at least 14 days, a news release from the organization says.

All audience members must also be masked while in RSO venues. The policy extends to staff members, volunteers and musicians as well.

“Our priority of course is to keep everyone safe. That includes our musicians and all the people who come to our concerts,” said RSO Music Director Gordon Girard.

“So basically we felt this was the best way to keep people safe. Also, many similar organizations across the country are doing the same thing and we felt this was the best way to go.”

The policy will be in place for RSO’s first performance of the season at Holy Rosary Cathedral on Sept. 18.

Girard said either a certificate downloaded from the Saskatchewan Health Authority e-health website or a completed vaccination card will be accepted.

He added that the RSO will adopt a more sophisticated method of proving vaccination, such as a QR code, if the option becomes widely used and available.

“We’re watching that very closely because I assume that will make it easier for everybody.”

If somebody can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons, they can provide proof of a negative antigen test taken within the previous 24 hours, or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

Girard said reaction to the policy had been mostly positive.

“The majority of people from whom we’ve heard are relieved. They’re thankful. They’re happy that we have this policy in place because it makes them feel safe,” he said.

Some though, like Regina resident Victor Lau are calling policies like the one adopted by the RSO “discriminatory”.

Lau said his family had tickets for an RSO event later this month but that some of his family members can’t be vaccinated for reasons he declined to detail.

“It feels a little bit like discrimination,” said Lau who is also the federal Green Party Candidate for Regina-Wascana.

“I think we’re starting to head towards trampling on minority rights. I’m not against vaccines. As a taxpayer I don’t have a problem with them being publicly available and publicly funded.

Lau is asking for organizations to consider asking patrons to either mask or provide proof of vaccination as opposed to both.

“I’m hoping to bring a level of calm debate, of rational discussion to the issue.”

Girard added that the RSO has a “no questions asked” refund policy in place for those “who do not feel they can come or they are not able to be vaccinated.”

