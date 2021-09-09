Active COVID-19 cases over 3,400 as Saskatchewan adds new death

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s dashboard showed a new COVID-19-related death as well as active case numbers that continue to rise.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus was in the 20-to-39 age group.

The province’s active infections have increased and now sit at 3,416. It is the highest number since Jan. 20, when it was 3,702. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 972.

According to the Saskatchewan government’s dashboard on Thursday, there were 286 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in the province to 57,521. The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to 364 from 362 on Wednesday.

In the updated data, Delta variant cases increased to 2,688 from the previously reported 2,671. Of the 12,461 variants of concern (VOCs), 10,296 have lineages identified by whole-genome sequencing.

Saskatchewan’s hospitals are currently providing care for 184 patients with COVID-19: 152 are receiving inpatient care and 32 are in intensive care units. This is the most hospitalizations since April 29, when there were 186.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 192 to a total of 53,489.

According to the dashboard, 2,819 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 1,052,108 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,493,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. The dashboard showed that 245 of Thursday’s 286 new cases were people who were unvaccinated.

