Saskatchewan reports 2 new deaths, 3rd highest COVID-19 infections in a day for 2021

Saskatchewan had its third-highest number of COVID-19 cases of 2021 on Wednesday along with two new deaths.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, there were 405 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 57,243. The seven-day average of new daily infections grew to 362 from 350 on Tuesday.

The recently deceased who tested positive for the virus were in the 80-plus age group.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 181 patients with COVID-19: 149 are receiving inpatient care and 32 are in intensive care units. This is the most hospitalizations since April 29, when there were 186.

Saskatchewan’s active infections have increased and now sit at 3,331. It is the highest number since Jan. 20, when it was 3,702. The Saskatoon zone leads the province with 968.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 256 to a total of 53,297.

According to the dashboard, 3,387 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 1,049,289 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,490,806 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said. The dashboard showed that 327 of Wednesday’s 405 new cases were people who were unvaccinated.

