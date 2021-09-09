SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec surpasses 700 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations jump

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec coroner’s inquest reveals staff shortages at CHSLD Herron' Quebec coroner’s inquest reveals staff shortages at CHSLD Herron
The coroner's investigation into the CHSLD Herron in Dorval revealed a lack of staff. Damning testimony from a key doctor who spoke on Wednesday noted among other things, a lack of medical supplies and lost files of patients in the long-term care facility.

Quebec reported 703 new infections and one additional death tied to the COVID-19 health crisis on Thursday as hospitalizations remained on the upswing.

Health officials say 25,737 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine have been doled out since the last update, including 23,737 in the past 24 hours. The province has given more than 12.5 million shots over the course of the inoculation campaign.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations jumped by 20 to 198. This includes 70 patients in intensive care, a drop of one compared to the previous day.

When it comes to screening, 25,410 tests were given Tuesday. It is the most recent day for which that information is available.

Since the start of the pandemic, the province has recorded a total of 395,155 cases. The death toll has reached 11,297.

In Quebec, 378,021 people have recovered from the virus to date.

