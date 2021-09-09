Menu

Crime

Man injured in shooting Thursday morning in Laval

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 8:07 am
Police investigate shooting in Chomedey, Laval. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police investigate shooting in Chomedey, Laval. Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Global News' Brayden Jagger Haines

One man is recovering in hospital after being shot in the upper body early Thursday morning in Chomedey, Laval.

According to police, shortly after midnight Wednesday, shots were fired in an industrial sector of Chomedey on Berlier Street. The victim, a 28-year-old man known to police, managed to drive himself a short distance to Guénette Street, a residential sector of Chomedey, said police.

Read more: Montreal police investigate fatal shooting in Saint-Leonard

The victim then placed a 911 to police from that location, according to police.

The man was transported to hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Laval police have not reported any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

This is the sixth shooting in nine days in the Greater Montreal area.

