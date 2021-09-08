Driver tried to flee after Glenmore Trail rollover: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A driver was taken into custody after a wild ride ended in a single-vehicle rollover on Glenmore Trail in Calgary on Wednesday.

Police were called about someone driving an orange Dodge Ram truck erratically near 130 Avenue and 46 Street S.E. at around 11 a.m.

Minutes later, police were notified about an orange truck that hit a building in the 5300 block of 94 Avenue S.E. and learned shortly after that one had rolled onto its roof at Glenmore Trail and 52 Street S.E.

Officers said the driver tried to flee the scene but was taken into custody.

No one was seriously injured.

