Comments

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Driver tried to flee after Glenmore Trail rollover: Calgary police

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 11:11 pm
Emergency crews responded to a rollover in Calgary on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Emergency crews responded to a rollover in Calgary on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Tom Reynolds/Global News

A driver was taken into custody after a wild ride ended in a single-vehicle rollover on Glenmore Trail in Calgary on Wednesday.

Police were called about someone driving an orange Dodge Ram truck erratically near 130 Avenue and 46 Street S.E. at around 11 a.m.

Minutes later, police were notified about an orange truck that hit a building in the 5300 block of 94 Avenue S.E. and learned shortly after that one had rolled onto its roof at Glenmore Trail and 52 Street S.E.

Officers said the driver tried to flee the scene but was taken into custody.

No one was seriously injured.

