SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Video shows vaccine protesters calling B.C. RCMP officers ‘Nazis’ and ‘brownshirts’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 7:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Dawson Creek RCMP yelled at by protesters as they arrest man outside city hall' Dawson Creek RCMP yelled at by protesters as they arrest man outside city hall
Dawson Creek RCMP faced cries of 'Nazis' and 'brownshirts' as they arrested a man outside city hall for refusing to wear a mask inside for the council meeting. As RCMP lead the man away from the building, an officer turns around to speak to the man taking the video about what appears to be the correlation between Nazi Germany and being asked to wear a mask.

The tensions around COVID-19, the mask mandate and the vaccine card seem to be heating up in one of B.C.’s least vaccinated regions.

A video posted to Twitter recently shows police arrested a man for trespassing and resisting arrest after a dispute with Dawson Creek city council over COVID and wearing a mask inside council chambers.

“This is a public town hall,” the person shooting the video can be heard saying. “This man has been arrested for absolutely no reason.”

But when the camera operator starts calling the police “brownshirts,” in reference to the organization founded by Adolf Hitler, one of the RCMP officers on the scene speaks up.

“Hey, if you ever compare this to Nazi Germany again, you are absolutely insane,” the officer can be heard saying.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have no idea what people went through. You putting on a mask to cover up your unbrushed teeth is not the same as what happened to Jews.”

Throughout, the camera operator can be heard saying “brownshirts” over and over, and as the officer walks away, the operator and a few in the small crowd of onlookers yell out “Nazis!”

Click to play video: 'Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask' Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask
Video appears to show Dawson Creek Walmart employee assaulted after asking someone to wear a mask – Nov 26, 2020

Read more: Security concerns shutter candidates’ debate in Northern B.C.

Dawson Creek has seen a number of violent incidents surrounding B.C.’s COVID-19 protocols.

Trending Stories

Kathleen Connolly, executive director of the Dawson Creek and District Chamber of Commerce, told The Canadian Press that the area has one of the lowest vaccine rates in the province, and that the community has been discussing the recent implementation of the vaccine card.

Story continues below advertisement

The violence and division even led to the cancellation of a federal all-candidates debate this week due to public safety concerns.

Connolly said there have already been threats to community leaders over the issues, so candidates have been asked to post online campaign videos.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, only 59 per cent of those 12 years and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In Peace River South, only 57 per cent of eligible people 12 years and older have received at least one dose.

Compare that to the provincial average of 85.2 per cent.

Click to play video: 'COVID cases surge in Northern Health' COVID cases surge in Northern Health
COVID cases surge in Northern Health

Read more: B.C. extends COVID-19 restrictions to Northern Health region as cases mount

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, B.C. health officials extended some restrictions to the Northern Health region due to the increase in cases.

Any community in the region is now under the following restrictions:

  • Indoor personal gatherings limited to one other family or five people
  • Organized outdoor events more than 200 people need a COVID safety plan in place
  • Personal outdoor gatherings, such as birthday parties or barbecues, limited to 50 people

Health Minister Adrian Dix said last week the “vast majority” of people in Northern Health hospitals, about 90 per cent, are unvaccinated.

– with files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagBC RCMP tagDawson Creek tagAnti-covid tagDawson Creek Rcmp tagCOVID protesters tagDawson Creek vaccination rate tagRCMP abuse Dawson Creek tagVaccination rate Dawson Creek tagVaccination rate Northern Health tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers