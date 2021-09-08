SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Security concerns shutter candidates’ debate in Northern B.C.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 4:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau says he won’t let ‘anti-vaxxer mobs dictate’ how country gets out of pandemic' Canada election: Trudeau says he won’t let ‘anti-vaxxer mobs dictate’ how country gets out of pandemic
WATCH: Trudeau says he won't let 'anti-vaxxer mobs dictate' how country gets out of pandemic

A federal all-candidates debate in northeastern British Columbia was cancelled due to concerns about the safety of candidates and the public.

The debate hosted by the Dawson Creek and District Chamber of Commerce was scheduled for Tuesday night, but officials decided being able to host a safe and orderly meeting was too risky.

Chamber executive director Kathleen Connolly says a series of threats to community leaders, recent arrests at city hall over COVID-19 protocols and the likelihood of pandemic issues overtaking the meeting all contributed to the decision to cancel.

She says the seven candidates contesting the riding of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies have been invited instead to post online campaign videos.

Click to play video: '‘We will not stop talking about how we move forward’: Trudeau condemns rock-throwing demonstrators' ‘We will not stop talking about how we move forward’: Trudeau condemns rock-throwing demonstrators
‘We will not stop talking about how we move forward’: Trudeau condemns rock-throwing demonstrators

Connolly says the Dawson Creek area has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccine rates in the province and the community has been engulfed in a debate over how vaccine cards might affect the business community.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trudeau says he was hit by gravel, condemns rock throwing as ‘unacceptable’

She says the decision to cancel the gathering is disappointing since the chamber has been hosting all-candidates debates for municipal, provincial and federal elections for more than 75 years in Dawson Creek.

“There have been threats to our MLA (Mike Bernier),” Connolly said. “There have been threats to our elected officials within the community. We had folks arrested and removed from city hall last week. We’ve just seen sort of an escalation of violent behaviours.”

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagFederal Election tagcanada election tagCanada election 2021 tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagDawson Creek taganti-vaxx tagtrudeau gravel taganti-vaxx protestors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers