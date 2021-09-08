COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Central East Correctional Centre; 6 new cases in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 and a new outbreak at the super jail in Lindsay, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

All six cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There are now 20 active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction: 14 in the Kawarthas (up from nine), two in Northumberland County (one less) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

An outbreak was also declared late Tuesday at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay. In a media conference on Wednesday, Medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking said as of Tuesday there were four cases among inmates as part of the outbreak.

A case count for Wednesday was unavailable and she noted there may be other cases but that they may not be related to the outbreak.

The last outbreak at the Lindsay super jail was declared on May 17 and saw up to 146 cases among inmates and staff. The outbreak was declared over on June 23.

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Central East Correctional Centre, @HKPRDHU notes on the weekly media call. #covid19 — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) September 8, 2021

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 72 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

The health unit’s 2,265 cumulative resolved cases (two more since Tuesday) make up approximately 96.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,348 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by four to 884 — 487 in the Kawarthas with 357 in Northumberland County and 40 in Haliburton County.

Other data on Wednesday:

High-risk contacts: 40, down from 44 on Wednesday

224,402 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88. There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate on Tuesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

The health unit is now offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Pontypool: Thursday, Sept. 9, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 8 (287 John St.) Drive-thru clinic.

Kirkfield: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.).

Mariposa: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 11 (552 Eldon Rd.) Drive-through clinic.

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Codrington/Brighton: Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brighton Fire Station No. 2 (1256 County Road 27).

Roseneath: Friday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Road 45).

Hastings: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m, to noon, EarlyON (6 Albert St. E. – Hastings Civic Centre).

Castleton: Sunday, Sep. 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Castleton Sports Fields (150 Cemetery Rd.)

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON (718 Station St. – Grafton Community Centre).

Haliburton County:

Harcourt: Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 3 p.m. South Algonquin Country Store (3895 Loop Rd.).

Haliburton: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Abbey Gardens (1012 Garden Gate Dr.). The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at this clinic.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

