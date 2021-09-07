COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 10 new cases over Labour Day weekend, 77% now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day weekend, according to data released early Tuesday afternoon.

Of the 10 cases reported since Friday (no update was issued Monday), four new cases were reported in both the City of Kawartha of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County. Two other cases were reported in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases for the health unit’s jurisdiction is at 16 — nine in the Kawarthas, three in Northumberland and four in Haliburton.

The health unit’s 2,263 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.6 per cent of the health unit’s 2,342 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases remains at 880 — 483 in the Kawarthas with 357 in Northumberland County and 40 in Haliburton County.

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 71 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination

In its weekly vaccination rate update, the health unit reported the following data on Tuesday:

Residents age 12 and over: 82.7 per cent have received one dose of a vaccine; 77.4 per cent are fully vaccinated — first and second dose.

Residents age 18 and over: 83.3 per have received one dose; 78.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

To date, 142,072 eligible residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 132,986 residents have received two doses.

The health unit is now offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Pontypool: Thursday, Sept. 9, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Station #8 (287 John St.) Drive-thru clinic.

Kirkfield: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.).

Mariposa: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Station #11 (552 Eldon Rd.) Drive-through clinic.

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept/ 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Grafton: Tuesday, September 7, 1 to 3 pm, EarlyON (718 Station St. – Grafton Community Centre) in Grafton.

Codrington/Brighton: Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brighton Fire Station #2 (1256 County Road 27).

Roseneath: Friday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Road 45).

Hastings: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m, to noon, EarlyON (6 Albert St. E. – Hastings Civic Centre).

Castleton: Sunday, Sep. 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Castleton Sports Fields (150 Cemetery Rd.)

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON (718 Station St. – Grafton Community Centre).

Haliburton County:

Harcourt: Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 3 p.m. South Algonquin Country Store (3895 Loop Rd.).

Haliburton: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Abbey Gardens (1012 Garden Gate Dr.). The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at this clinic.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

Other data:

High-risk contacts: 44 on Tuesday

223,931 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88. There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County, and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

