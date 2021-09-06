Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 6 2021 6:11pm
02:16

COVID-19: Ontario’s unvaccinated education workers will be tested twice a week

Ontario’s teachers and education staff won’t be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine when the school year begins. But the Ontario government has detailed how they’ll be tested. Matthew Bingley reports.

Advertisement

Video Home