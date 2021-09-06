SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
COVID-19: Unvaccinated Ontario school staff will need to get tested 2 times per week

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 6, 2021 8:29 am
Click to play video: 'GTA parents on edge as beginning of school approaches' GTA parents on edge as beginning of school approaches
WATCH ABOVE: With school set to begin for most Ontario students on Thursday, many parents remain tense as the threat of COVID-19 variants linger.

Unvaccinated school staff in Ontario will need to submit negative COVID-19 test results two times per week, according to a memo from the Ministry of Education.

The memo from Deputy Education Minister Nancy Naylor was sent to directors of education, as well as secretaries and treasurers of school authorities.

“As you know, in accordance with the instructions issued by the (chief medical officer of health), schools and child care programs must require that individuals who are not fully vaccinated submit to regular rapid antigen screening,” the memo said.

Read more: Ontario government mandating COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings

“Individuals subject to testing requirements must provide verification of negative test results at least two times per week as an added measure to protect schools from the risk of COVID-19.”

Naylor said rapid antigen testing kits are being deployed to school boards with the goal of having all supplies received by Sept. 20.

Prior to Sept. 20, the government is authorizing pharmacies to provide publicly funded rapid testing for those eligible, effective Tuesday.

Naylor added that work is underway to use an app to track and verify testing results.

Click to play video: 'Jump in vaccine bookings in Ontario after passport announcement' Jump in vaccine bookings in Ontario after passport announcement
Jump in vaccine bookings in Ontario after passport announcement
