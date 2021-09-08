Oshawa men face firearm charges in Lindsay: police

Two Oshawa men face firearm charges following reports of a suspicious person in Lindsay on Friday evening.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded following reports of a suspicious vehicle that had entered Devan Court and an individual was seen carrying what was suspected to be a firearm.
Officers located the suspect vehicle on nearby Hamilton Street and discovered firearms in the vehicle.
Jamal Blair-Henningham, 21, and Elijah Watts-Scharshmidt, 19, both of Oshawa, were arrested and each was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.
They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 14.
