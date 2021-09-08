Menu

Crime

Oshawa men face firearm charges in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 2:26 pm
Two Oshawa men were arrested in Lindsay on firearms offences. View image in full screen
Two Oshawa men were arrested in Lindsay on firearms offences. Global News Peterborough file

Two Oshawa men face firearm charges following reports of a suspicious person in Lindsay on Friday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:30 p.m., officers responded following reports of a suspicious vehicle that had entered Devan Court and an individual was seen carrying what was suspected to be a firearm.

Read more: CSAAA and Peterborough businesses ask candidates to rethink firearm platforms

Officers located the suspect vehicle on nearby Hamilton Street and discovered firearms in the vehicle.

Jamal Blair-Henningham, 21, and Elijah Watts-Scharshmidt, 19, both of Oshawa, were arrested and each was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a weapon.

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 14.

