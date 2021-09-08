City of Barrie issues occupancy permit for new high school

The City of Barrie has issued an occupancy permit for a new local high school called Maple Ridge Secondary School.
Officials say the city has received all the necessary information under the Ontario Building Code for the school to open.
The school is located at 225 Prince William Way in southeast Barrie.
Occupancy permits are required by law and ensure that construction meets the minimum life and fire safety requirements within the building code.
