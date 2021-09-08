SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Quebec coroner’s inquest hears of staff shortages at Residence Herron

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec coroner’s inquest begins into CHSLD Herron where dozens dies of COVID-19' Quebec coroner’s inquest begins into CHSLD Herron where dozens dies of COVID-19
Families of those who died during a COVID-19 outbreak in a long-term care home will have a chance to learn more about what happened to their loved ones. A nine-day coroner’s inquest has begun looking into the CHSLD Herron, where 47 seniors died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Global’s Raquel Fletcher reports.

A doctor told a Quebec coroner’s inquest Tuesday that a Montreal-area long-term care home where dozens of people died during the first wave of COVID-19 was extremely understaffed in the early days of the pandemic.

Dr. Nadine Larente said there were so few employees on site when she first arrived at Residence Herron on March 29 that she called her husband and three children to come help feed and change patients.

Larente, who is a director of professional care for the local health authority, said she was told some employees had stayed home because they were afraid, but most were following advice from the government’s health hotline to self-isolate for two weeks after coming into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.

Trending Stories

Read more: Owners of CHSLD Herron didn’t co-operate with health authority, Quebec inquest hears

Story continues below advertisement

Larente said her group did their best to care for residents, but they didn’t have enough masks for everyone or enough personal protective equipment to change it between patients.

Coroner Géhane Kamel’s mandate is to investigate 53 deaths at six long-term care homes, known as CHSLDs in the province, and one seniors residence.

The portion of the hearings involving Herron began Tuesday after being suspended while prosecutors decided whether to pursue charges against the owners of the now-closed facility. Ultimately they decided the evidence did not meet the bar for criminal charges.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec Long-term Care Homes tagCHSLD Herron tagResidence Herron deaths tagHerron Residence deaths tagQuebec coroner inquest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers