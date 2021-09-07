SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Coroner’s inquest begins into CHSLD Herron where dozens died of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 11:33 am
Click to play video: 'No criminal charges to be laid against CHSLD Herron over COVID-19 deaths' No criminal charges to be laid against CHSLD Herron over COVID-19 deaths
The tragedy that unfolded at the Herron private seniors' long-term care home in Montreal's West Island left many wondering if anyone would be accountable for the dozens of deaths during the first wave of COVID-19. As Global’s Dan Spector reports, Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) has decided that the owners of the now defunct seniors home will not face criminal charges. – Aug 26, 2021

An inquest into a Montreal-area long-term care home where dozens died during the first wave of COVID-19 began today with coroner Géhane Kamel promising to search for the truth of what happened.

In her opening remarks, Kamel said it is not her job to determine criminal or civil responsibility but rather to “shed a light” on the 47 deaths that occurred at the Residence Herron.

Kamel is investigating the deaths at seven Quebec seniors residences and long-term care homes, but the portion of the hearings addressing Herron was suspended earlier this year while prosecutors decided whether to lay charges against the former owners.

Read more: No criminal charges to be laid against CHSLD Herron over COVID-19 deaths

The Quebec prosecutor’s office announced last month that the evidence in the case did not meet the bar for criminal charges.

A report commissioned by the provincial government accused the owners of “organizational negligence” that resulted in a failure to meet residents’ needs as the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020.

The hearings into Herron will hear from dozens of witnesses, beginning Tuesday morning with a police officer and the head of Montreal’s public health department.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
