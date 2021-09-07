SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec premier to give update on COVID-19 pandemic

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 12:00 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Presss

Quebec’s premier is set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the evolving fourth wave of COVID-19 in the province.

François Legault will be addressing the situation at 1 p.m. in Montreal alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé. Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, will also be on hand.

Read more: Living with the virus — Quebec health minister pens open letter amid rising COVID-19 cases

The update comes as novel coronavirus cases and pandemic-related hospitalizations have been on the rise in recent weeks. Quebec reported 515 new infections but no additional deaths Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Last week, the government launched its passport vaccination system to access certain non-essential services. Proof of vaccination is needed for any person 13 and older to dine at restaurants or go to the gym, among other activities.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate' How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate
How Quebec businesses are dealing with first week of COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagFrancois Legault tagQuebec COVID update tagQuebec COVID-19 Update tagLegault covid update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers