Quebec premier to give update on COVID-19 pandemic

Quebec’s premier is set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the evolving fourth wave of COVID-19 in the province.

François Legault will be addressing the situation at 1 p.m. in Montreal alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé. Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, will also be on hand.

The update comes as novel coronavirus cases and pandemic-related hospitalizations have been on the rise in recent weeks. Quebec reported 515 new infections but no additional deaths Tuesday.

Last week, the government launched its passport vaccination system to access certain non-essential services. Proof of vaccination is needed for any person 13 and older to dine at restaurants or go to the gym, among other activities.

