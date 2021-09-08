Menu

Crime

Incident on Six Nations of the Grand River leaves one person seriously injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 6:09 am
OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police and Six Nations Police Service have launched a joint investigation into a firearms incident on Six Nations of the Grand River territory, southwest of Hamilton last week.

Authorities say one person was seriously injured in the altercation on Sept. 2.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspect vehicles that fled the scene on Mohawk Road.

Read more: 2 dead following Six Nations single-vehicle crash

The first vehicle is described as a black 2021 Toyota Corolla with the licence plate number CSDC 457, while the second is described as a black compact sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

Members of the West Region OPP Crime Unit and SNPS are assisting the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch in the case.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
