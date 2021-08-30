2 dead following Six Nations single-vehicle crash

Six Nations Police say two people from Ohsweken died in an early morning single vehicle crash on Fifth Line Road Friday.
Investigators say the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 27 between Onondaga and Cayuga roads, with two people ejected from a GMC Sierra truck which caught fire not long after hitting a hydro pole.
“Initial observations of the scene suggested that the vehicle was travelling at a very high rate of speed, eastbound on Fifth Line Road, when it crossed the road and went into the north ditch, where it struck a culvert and a hydro pole,” police said in a release on Monday.
The deceased are a 31 year-old man who died on scene and a 36-year-old woman who died in hospital.
Anyone with information on the crash are asked to reach out to Six Nations Police.
