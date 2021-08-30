2 dead following Six Nations single-vehicle crash

Send this page to someone via email

Six Nations Police say two people from Ohsweken died in an early morning single vehicle crash on Fifth Line Road Friday.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 27 between Onondaga and Cayuga roads, with two people ejected from a GMC Sierra truck which caught fire not long after hitting a hydro pole.

“Initial observations of the scene suggested that the vehicle was travelling at a very high rate of speed, eastbound on Fifth Line Road, when it crossed the road and went into the north ditch, where it struck a culvert and a hydro pole,” police said in a release on Monday.

The deceased are a 31 year-old man who died on scene and a 36-year-old woman who died in hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash are asked to reach out to Six Nations Police.