Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 dead following Six Nations single-vehicle crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 4:52 pm
2 dead following Six Nations single-vehicle crash - image View image in full screen
snpolice.ca

Six Nations Police say two people from Ohsweken died in an early morning single vehicle crash on Fifth Line Road Friday.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 27 between Onondaga and Cayuga roads, with two people ejected from a GMC Sierra truck which caught fire not long after hitting a hydro pole.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured after cars collide in Niagara-on-the-Lake

“Initial observations of the scene suggested that the vehicle was travelling at a very high rate of speed, eastbound on Fifth Line Road, when it crossed the road and went into the north ditch, where it struck a culvert and a hydro pole,” police said in a release on Monday.

Trending Stories

The deceased are a 31 year-old man who died on scene and a 36-year-old woman who died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the crash are asked to reach out to Six Nations Police.

Click to play video: '20 year old Quebec woman killed in single vehicle roll over' 20 year old Quebec woman killed in single vehicle roll over

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Car crash tagSix Nations of the Grand River tagmotor vehicle crash tagSix Nations Police tagOhsweken tagCayuga Road tagOnondaga Road tagdora may bomberry tagfifth line road tagkenneth james laforme tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers