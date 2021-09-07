Woman charged with 2nd degree murder of Calgary man in central Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A Carstairs woman is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a Calgary man near Drayton Valley earlier this month.

Drayton Valley RCMP said Tuesday that 40-year-old Jonathan James Paul, of Calgary, was dropped off at the area hospital on Aug. 30 with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was able to share some information with them before succumbing to his injuries.

Officers were also able to identify a vehicle from hospital surveillance video.

Investigators located the scene of a collision at a farm in the village of Breton, about 30 minutes east of Drayton Valley, where it appears Paul was hit by a vehicle.

Bronwyn Hannah-Jane Luckham, 33, of Carstairs, was arrested on Sept. 2 in Calgary.

She was charged with second-degree murder and is being held in police custody until a hearing on Sept. 9.

Police are looking for anyone who may have information about the incident or dash camera footage.

You can contact Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4456 or Crime Stoppers.