Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged with 2nd degree murder of Calgary man in central Alberta

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 10:38 pm
Drayton Valley RCMP have laid charges in the second-degree murder of a Calgary man Sept. 1, 2021. View image in full screen
Drayton Valley RCMP have laid charges in the second-degree murder of a Calgary man Sept. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A Carstairs woman is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a Calgary man near Drayton Valley earlier this month.

Drayton Valley RCMP said Tuesday that 40-year-old Jonathan James Paul, of Calgary, was dropped off at the area hospital on Aug. 30 with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was able to share some information with them before succumbing to his injuries.

Read more: Alberta RCMP seek information, video on Fort McMurray homicide investigation

Officers were also able to identify a vehicle from hospital surveillance video.

Trending Stories

Investigators located the scene of a collision at a farm in the village of Breton, about 30 minutes east of Drayton Valley, where it appears Paul was hit by a vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Bronwyn Hannah-Jane Luckham, 33, of Carstairs, was arrested on Sept. 2 in Calgary.

She was charged with second-degree murder and is being held in police custody until a hearing on Sept. 9.

Police are looking for anyone who may have information about the incident or dash camera footage.

You can contact Drayton Valley RCMP at 780-542-4456 or Crime Stoppers.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagAlberta RCMP tagDrayton Valley tagJonathan Paul tagBronwyn Luckham tagCalgary man murder tagDrayton Valley homicide tagDrayton Valley murder tagJonathan James Paul tagJonathan James Paul death tagJonathan James Paul homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers