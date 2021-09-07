Alberta RCMP seek information, video on Fort McMurray homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP need the public’s help in a Fort McMurray homicide investigation.

On Monday after 3 a.m., Mounties responded to a report of a man with serious injuries after a fight in a Thickwood home, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Bradley Greene, 25, of Fort McMurray, died of his injuries in hospital. Police do not believe this was random. Officers didn’t say what caused Greene’s injuries.

If you witnessed the crime or have video from Sept. 6 from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. in the areas of Thickwood Boulevard, Romany Street, Thicket Drive and Silin Forest Road, contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP detachment at 780-788-4040.

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.

