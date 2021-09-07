Guelph police respond to 15 noise complaints over Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

With university students heading back to class this week, Guelph police kicked off Project Safe Semester over the Labour Day long weekend.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said officers responded to more than 50 calls for service, including 15 noise complaints.

The service added that they focused on education of relevant bylaws to gain compliance, but also laid 10 charges under the Liquor Licence Act for possessing open alcohol in public and one provincial offence notice for public urination.

Officers also had to deal with a young man carrying a sign away from a nearby business on Edinburgh Road just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

The 20-year-old told officers he found it but agreed to return it to the business and was sent on his way.

Project Safe Semester runs until Oct. 3 and residents are reminded the intersection of Macdonell and Wyndham streets will be closed Friday and Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Project Safe Semester kicks off with more than 50 calls https://t.co/ZBdSgrVbO6 pic.twitter.com/L60IAJevyG — Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) September 7, 2021