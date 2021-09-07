Menu

Canada

Guelph police respond to 15 noise complaints over Labour Day weekend

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 3:47 pm
Project Safe Semester kicked off with more than 50 calls. View image in full screen
Project Safe Semester kicked off with more than 50 calls. Matt Carty / File / Global News

With university students heading back to class this week, Guelph police kicked off Project Safe Semester over the Labour Day long weekend.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said officers responded to more than 50 calls for service, including 15 noise complaints.

The service added that they focused on education of relevant bylaws to gain compliance, but also laid 10 charges under the Liquor Licence Act for possessing open alcohol in public and one provincial offence notice for public urination.

Read more: Safe Semester returns to downtown Guelph on Sept. 3

Officers also had to deal with a young man carrying a sign away from a nearby business on Edinburgh Road just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

The 20-year-old told officers he found it but agreed to return it to the business and was sent on his way.

Project Safe Semester runs until Oct. 3 and residents are reminded the intersection of Macdonell and Wyndham streets will be closed Friday and Saturday night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

