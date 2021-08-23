Safe Semester returns to downtown Guelph on Sept. 3

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says its Safe Semester program is returning to the downtown core on Sept. 3 as University of Guelph students return to campus.

The initiative sees Macdonell and Wyndham streets close Fridays and Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. for a month.

“With a higher volume of pedestrians downtown in September, closing the streets allows everyone to enjoy Guelph’s downtown nightlife safely,” the city said in a news release.

The city has been closing the streets on the weekend for its summer patio program, however, that is scheduled to end on Sept. 6.

The Safe Semester and patio programs will overlap Sept. 3 and 4 with the intersection closing at 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. After that, the roads will only be closed on weekends only after 10 p.m until Oct. 2.

During the closure, there is no on-street parking allowed and any cars parked in the closed area will be towed.

Washrooms will also be set up near Guelph Central Station and at the east end of Carden Street.

“Over its 10-year run, Safe Semester has brought year-over-year improvement to downtown road safety, as well as reductions in the instances of public urination and illegal parking,” the city said.

Safe Semester returns to downtown streets for Friday and Saturday, September 3-4. That means no parking on Macdonell and Wyndham Streets between 10 p.m.-4 a.m. Park in municipal lots instead. Details: https://t.co/63u1m2d4Tt pic.twitter.com/KhQpdQUtMQ — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) August 23, 2021