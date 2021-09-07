Calls for safety improvements along Highway 28 in Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a nearly 10-kilometre stretch of Highway 28 in North Kawartha Township known to some locals as the ‘Highway of Death’.

The most recent fatal collision along this busy stretch of highway, that runs north-south through cottage country, was Aug. 21 when a couple from Stoney Creek, Ont. died in a head-on crash near Big Cedar.

North Kawartha Township Coun. Colin McLennan wants something done about this stretch of road.

He’s requested the Office of the Chief Coroner to conduct an inquest into the fatal collisions on Highway 28 through Big Cedar and Woodview.

“Every time there is an accident on Highway 28, it was clear looking online and speaking to people in the community, that people are living in fear of the highway,” McLennan tells Global News. “That’s not appropriate. It’s not acceptable in Canada that your connection route to Peterborough and Bancroft is something you live in fear of.”

On Tuesday, North Kawartha Township council supported McLennan’s letter to the coroner.

In an email to Global News Peterborough, Dr. Paul Dungey, east region supervising coroner based out of the Kingston office, states he’s aware of the request.

“Request for discretionary inquests to the Office of the Chief Coroner are all carefully considered and a response is made directly to the party making the request,” states Dr. Dungey.

“I have just received this request, and will need time to review the details.”

Dr. Dungey states if a decision is made to hold an inquest, it will be announced publicly when inquest preparations are underway which he says ‘can take many months’.

If the request is declined, it will be communicated directly back to Coun. McLennan.

According to Peterborough County OPP, there have been four fatal collisions with six fatalities over the last five years on the stretch of highway in the Woodview area just south of Apsley, Ont.

“Any fatal collision is too many. There has been almost 300 collisions in the last five years on that stretch of highway. We’ve just been fortunate there hasn’t been more fatal collisions. Three-hundred is a lot for one stretch of highway,” said const. Joe Ayotte.

Ayotte tells Global News Peterborough vehicles colliding with animals is the top reason for collisions on that stretch of road, but there are other factors too.

“Number 1 is animal strikes, but after that it’s speeding, inattentive driving, following too closely and driver fatigue. It’s up to the drivers to take it on their own responsibility to make these roads safer as well,” Ayotte said.

On the week leading into the August long-weekend in 2020, approximately 66,000 vehicles passed through Woodview, according to data obtained by the OPP.

“Highway 28 is by far one of our busiest highways. It’s right up there with Highways 7 and 115 for volume,” added Ayotte.

Some work has been done to make the area safer including the removal of some brush and trees as well as upgrades to signage along the Highway 28 corridor.

Another plan that is in the works is designating two stretches of the highway, between Big Cedar and Woodview and near Apsley, as community safety zones.

An application will be sent by the township to the province.

“I don’t want to give the impression that this road is not well-built or well-maintained, because it is. Things about making sure there is good signage, the pavement markings are clear, better signage and flashing lights. Community safety zones is something we are putting the finishing touches on and we will petition the province to designate an 8 kilometre stretch between Big Cedar and Woodview and a 4 kilometre stretch by Apsley,” said mayor Carolyn Amyotte.

“What that means is moving violations and fines would be doubled. We’re trying to change people’s behaviour and maybe if we hit them in the pocketbook, that may be one way to do it. It also opens up the opportunity for us to petition the province for photoradar.”

Amyotte tells Global News construction projects on some of the side streets that are used as detour routes when 28 is closed will likely make matters worse for traffic congestion.

“We have township are the unofficial detour emergency routes. We received grants to rebuild those roads prior to COVID and we’re getting that underway. We will be starting that construction project next year and how will that work when we have to detour thousands of people down these roads.

“The residents down there are terribly impacted by that. That is a big concern.”